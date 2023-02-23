Shakira’s Waka Waka had taken the world by storm with its release in 2010. But seems like, even after more than a decade, the craze for the song hasn’t diminished, especially in India. Recently, this song just got Indianized and how! A video from Jaipur shows a man singing Shakira’s hit song on dholak while his partner made the kathputli (puppet) dance to the beats of the track inside a small but decorated set-up. The skilled puppeteer makes the doll sway her hip and rock the belly and pelvic movements just like the Columbian singer. The text insert read, “POV (Point Of View): You find Shakira outside of Amer Fort in Rajasthan."

“Insert sound ‘Shakira, eres tú (Shakira, is that you)’?" read the caption posted with the video.

Check out the video here:

The video soon evoked various reactions from people online who called it “Waka Waka, desi Indian version" and referred to Shakira as “Shakira bhabhisa."

A user called the Colombian singer, “Shakira Ranisa." Another user wrote, “When Shakira is born in Rajasthan."

“Her hips don’t lie," a user wrote making a reference to Shakira’s popular song Hips Don’t Lie. “Shakira’s side hustle!" read one of the comments.

Other recalled spotting the puppet dance during their visit to Amer Fort in Jaipur.

The video has staked up close to a million views with the number increasing at steady pace.

Previously, a Pakistani man’s rendition of Shakira’s popular Waka Waka track had gained attention online. While he nailed the tune, the main failed at repeating the lyrics of Waka Waka, and the result was a musical funny video. The man sang confidently and kept smiling throughout the video, while his friends cheered for him as they clapped behind him.Shakira’s Waka Waka Gets A Desi Twist, We Are Impressed

An individual commented, “Waka waka - Shakira in 144 p", while another took a dig at his confidence and wrote, “Bhai kasam se kaleja chahiye aisa karne ke liye (You need guts to do this)."

Shakira’s Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) also features features the South African band named Freshlyground. The song, written by Shakira and John Hill, was released on May 7 2010 as the official song of the FIFA World Cup of 2010, held in South Africa.

