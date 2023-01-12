Shanghai Woman Ordered To Pay Rs 1.94 Crore For Breaching 'Marriage Contract'

A Chinese woman, named Liu, has been ordered by a Shanghai court to pay 8,70,000 yuan (Rs 1.94 crore) to her ex-fiance for calling off her marriage after engagement. The fiance, Zhang, had spent the money for the overseas schooling of Liu’s daughter. The daughter is from Liu’s last marriage.

Zhang had paid for Liu’s daughter’s two years of education in the United Kingdom, according to reports.

The two started dating in 2015, and two years later they committed to a prenuptial property arrangement. According to the contract, after Liu married Zhang, he would cover her daughter’s two years of education costs, including tuition fees. Once the agreement was signed, the man decided to start fulfilling his end of the contract before marriage itself, because Zhang was sure Liu wouldn’t dupe him. He paid a total of almost Rs 1.20 crore. It is not known how long Liu’s daughter studied overseas, but Zhang was required to fund the entire duration of the education, as per the agreement.

But in 2018, Zhang was in for a rude shock when Liu decided to call off the marriage, citing disapproval of her father. Zhang, who had by then spent quite a large amount on Liu’s daughter, demanded his money back due to the breach of contract. When Liu refused, Zhang filed a lawsuit with a local court.

After realising that she was being sued, Liu reversed course and stated she could marry Zhang as long as he kept up with the terms of the deal. The man was hesitant to accept this, and refused to marry the Shanghai woman. At trial, the court supported Zhang and ordered Liu to return a total of Rs 1.94 crore to Zhang. The case has found substantial notoriety on Chinese social media, where most people have empathised with Zhang and have been calling Liu a swindler.

