Share Market Crash: Twitter Goes Up With Memes as Sensex Crashes With Over 1000 Points

Indian equity benchmarks fell sharply in late morning trade on Friday after recording a rebound in the previous session. The BSE Sensex slumped nearly 1,100 pts reflecting heightened tension on Dalal Street. Dalal Street investors were left poorer by Rs 8.1 lakh crore as the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed stocks dropped to Rs 268,344 lakh crore. While it comes as a sad news to most and people seem to be worried, there were many who took to Twitter and and shared hilarious memes.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, PSU bank stocks were the worst hit with India’s largest lender SBI losing more than 5 per cent. Other top losers included Bank of Baroda, PNB and ICICI Bank.

Foreign institutional investors or FIIs have been on a selling spree this month, taking the total outflow in equities to Rs 16,766 crore so far in January, shows NSDL data. Last Wednesday alone, the FII selloff stood at Rs 2,394 crore. Analysts say FIIs are reallocating funds from India to relatively cheaper markets like that of China.

