Shark Tank India Pitcher's 'Sad Yet Inspiring' Story Has Twitter Rooting For Him

Shark Tank India season 2 has been catching quite a bit of flak on social media, with many viewers claiming that the show has taken a sentimental turn akin to Indian Idol. However, one pitcher has managed to touch the hearts of viewers, with their emotions ringing as genuine. Ganesh Balakrishnan, the founder of ‘Flatheads’ organic shoes shared that his company might shut down if he didn’t manage to get funding from the show. He got emotional and broke down while sharing that he would look for a job if he couldn’t get an investment and would restart his company when he could.

Anupam Mittal even offered him a job, with the other sharks rooting for him as well. “This #Flatheads guy is so genuine and transparent with his story and failures. Saying that you couldn’t make it with the business on a national television requires so much of guts," wrote a Twitter user.

“Along with education & expertise, you need courage, hard work, dedication & innovation to become a great entrepreneur. Meet Mr Ganesh who has almost everything but facing bad luck & lack of support even after making products in India," wrote another. “Today’s emotional drama was worth watching," reads a tweet.

Balakrishnan was offered a deal by sharks Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh in which they demanded 33.3 per cent share of his company, but the entrepreneur chose to listen to the sharks’ advice and decided to start things over.

