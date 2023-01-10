Shark Tank Karnataka? Sudha Murthy, Ajith Prabhu Twitter's Top Picks for Panel in Kannada Version

Shark Tank 2 has barely taken off and is making headlines every day. People have been criticising how the show seems to have taken a sentimental turn with lots of back stories in a style typical of Indian Idol. Also, people on Twitter have been missing Ashneer Grover as a shark. Shark’s panel for Shark Tank India 2 comprises Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, Namita Thapar, Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Anupam Mittal, CEO of People Group: Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta - Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle. Replacing Ashneer Grover is co-founder of CarDekho, Amit Jain.

Now, a Twitter user has started a new thread where he asked people who would play the role of Sharks if the show was in Kannada for regional entrepreneurial brains. The tweet has now gone viral and gathered tons of responses.

“Whoever speaks #Kannada fluently and able to deliver the knowledge in Kannada may be audience or budding business minds or entrepreneurs. That’s more than enough. This is absolutely a wonderful and world-class project which takes #Kannada #Kannadigas #Karnataka for next level," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “These are my thoughts:- * Speak kannada fluently * Preferred young, dynamic & energetic * Tech savvy & quick decision makers * Should be available & have patience to spend time for your shoots * From startups preferred." Here are a few responses:

