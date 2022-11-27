Shashi Tharoor's Posts 'Messi and Mausi' Meme Leaving Internet in Splits

Shashi Tharoor has become akin to India’s English teacher on the internet. The veteran politician and former diplomat is often the subject of headlines due to his use of unique and hard-to-spell words to describe situations. The Congress MP’s wit and humour are the icings on the cake. Recently, Tharoor took to Twitter to draw a funny comparison between Messi and the average rural Indian woman. His tweet has garnered some very interesting responses from netizens.

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 underway, all eyes are on star players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Tharoor, too, seems to have taken an interest in the Argentinian football team’s renowned sportsman. He posted a meme comparing Lionel Messi to the Indian “Mausi". In the meme that Tharoor uploaded on Twitter, one can see Messi balancing one ball on his head, while Mausi has a stack of five upside-down pots on her head. She has four more in her hands. The essence of the picture seems to be that Mausi has an unparalleled skill level that even celebrity players like Messi can not match!

In the caption accompanying the photograph, Tharoor quipped, “hats (& any other headgear) off to the intrepid Indian woman!"

Of course, the comments section instantly filled up with a variety of comments. From people explaining the meaning of “intrepid" to witty statements about Mausi’s skill level to people drawing attention to the water scarcity problem, this Twitter thread has it all.

One user called the lady “Messi ki maa" (Messi’s mother), implying that her skill level is much superior. Meanwhile, another explained the meaning of the word intrepid as a “public service"!

Another user took the wordplay streak even further than the Messi-Mausi comparison, showing pictorial representations of “Messy" and “Mousy", too.

Others thought there was a striking resemblance between the joke Tharoor made and the kind of humour Anand Mahindra is known to have.

However, one netizen pointed out that the meme indirectly romanticises patriarchial oppression.

What is your take?

