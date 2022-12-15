Shashi Tharoor's 'Thang Hoog Hats' and Other Autocorrect Fails That Broke the Internet

Autocorrect is quite necessary, right? It not only saves time but also makes corrections in typing. But many times instead of doing its task, the tool can lead to hilarious results. A picture of an autocorrect fail, recently shared by a Twitter user, took the centre stage on the microblogging site. We bet you must have come across the discussion around “Paneer Labrador.” Well, this isn’t the first auto-correct goof-up which left the internet in splits. From OG English professor Shashi Tharoor’s typographical error to Mahira Khan’s WhatsApp chat with her mother, the autocorrect feature has spared no one. Let’s take a look:

1. Paneer Labrador

Advertisement

Author and columnist Nandita Iyer shared a glimpse of what she called “perils of autocorrect” on Twitter. The picture showcased how a restaurant misspelt the name of a popular Indian dish known as 'Paneer Lababdar'. But, instead of 'Lababdar', the restaurant wrote 'Paneer Labrador', which as you would know is a dog breed.

2. Shashi Tharoor’s Ghoonghat Typo

We are no strangers to Shashi Tharoor’s flawless English. But when his autocorrect feature ditched him, the internet couldn’t stop laughing. In one of his old tweets, Shashi Tharoor was talking about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavat and its controversial release. The last three words of his tweet - “thang hoog hats” left people scratching their heads. Later, the politician revealed that he actually made a typographical error and it meant “than goonghats.”

3. Mahira Khan’s WhatsApp Exchange

“I just had to post this, both me and Ama having severe autocorrect issues,” tweeted Mahira Khan alongside a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat. The actress made two wrong attempts before typing the correct word. On the other hand, the response of Mahira’s mother which was yet another autocorrect failure left us in splits.

Advertisement

4. Elon Musk’s sincere request to Apple

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had once criticised the autocorrect feature of iOS and had requested Apple to fix one of his messages reading “awetoekreqt.” According to Musk, what he intended to write was “ducked.”

Have you ever spotted a hilarious autocorrect fail on hoardings, cards, banners or probably messages? Let us know your experience.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here