She Spent Life Savings On Daughter's Cancer Treatment And Then Won Rs 16 Crore Lottery

Talking about defying all the odds, a Florida woman won a $2 million or Rs 16.41 crore lottery prize, just a day after her daughter finished cancer treatment, wherein she spent her entire life savings. The official Twitter page of the Florida Lottery dropped a picture of the woman, Geraldine Gimblet, receiving the lottery jackpot from the authorities. Geraldine, who belongs to Florida’s Lakeland city, stopped at a gas station in the hope that she could buy one of the crosswords “$2,000,000 Bonus Cashword Scratch-Off game" lottery tickets. But when the clerk said that they were all out, Geraldine, instead of returning, asked him to check again.

Then what? The time for Geraldine called for double celebrations. After ‘picking up the last lottery ticket’, Geraldine’s “passion for crossword games paid off to the tune of a $2 million top prize."

In the picture, Geraldine can be seen posing with her family including her daughter and granddaughter at the headquarters of the Florida lottery in Tallahassee.

“At first, the gas station clerk thought there were no tickets left, but I asked him to double check because I like the crossword games the best. He found the last one!" Geraldine said.

Soon enough she found out that she had bagged the game’s top prize. She clinched home a lump sum of $1,645,000 which is about Rs 13,49,55,800.

The lottery win brought a double celebration for Geraldine as her daughter walked out of the hospital after completing treatment for breast cancer.

Geraldine’s daughter revealed that her mother used her entire life savings on her treatment, just to take care of her. Her daughter said, “The day before my mom bought this ticket, I rang the bell and walked out of the hospital after completing my last treatment for breast cancer. My mom had taken out her life savings to take care of me when I was sick. I’m just so happy for her!"

Several users were delighted with this heart-melting story. Many cancer survivors expressed their happiness in the comments section. A user wrote, “So happy for this family! I’m a 12 year breast cancer survivor."

Another wrote, “Congratulations!!!! You were selfless in your giving and got more than you expected in return. God bless you and your family."

In case you are wondering, the ticket to the lottery cost Geraldine $10 or Rs 800 (roughly).

