Nowadays, the usage of slang has become a habit. People have adapted themselves to speaking and initiating conversations in an informal manner which varies from person to person. Words such as lit, dude, flex, lowkey, asap, ttyl, etc., have become so common today that people who don’t get them at that very moment are even ridiculed for no considerable reason! However, this is in stark contrast to the ‘old school’ people who still believe in the true essence of the language that must not be filtered over time. This is what a man brought to attention lately and he requested everyone to stop using words such as PFA in something as official as an email.

Twitter user, @Vinamralongani, shared how he can never appreciate people who use slang words instead of full sentences while writing emails. He even said that it takes seconds to complete one sentence and that should be incorporated to sound more formal. “I fail to understand the urge to use slag instead of full sentences when communicating with external stakeholders over email. It takes seconds to write ‘Please find the enclosed attachment for your reference’ instead of ‘PFA’. Call me old school but that to me is sheer laziness," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

The man’s rant over the use of slang language divided the internet as some of them found it acceptable while others criticised it completely. “For a fact, I never ever used ‘please find attached’. It was always PFA. Saves some microseconds of receiver and sender too," said a comic user while another one said, “I hear you, but PFA is industry standard at this point! C’mon!"

The chunk of users who agreed to the man’s disparagement commented, “I agree. I find it quite unprofessional and leaves a poor impression in my mind of the sender in most cases esp if its not a run of the mill email communication thread". “Un-Acceptable. Conduct and Courtesy has to maintained. Always," mentioned another user.

