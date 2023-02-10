Kartik Aryan is all set for the release of his new movie ‘Shehzada’ which serves to be the remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. As the movie gears up to hit the theatres in a week, makers have now dropped its fourth song - ‘Character Dheela 2.0’ which also happens to be the remake of Salman Khan’s track from ‘Ready’.

While the latest soundtrack shows Kartik flaunting his swag with a number of girls roaming around him, the original song from the 2011 movie featured Salman and Zareen Khan. Though the OG actor sent his best wishes to Kartik by taking to social media, it looks like Twitter isn’t impressed with the remake. Several users expressed their disagreement on social media with Kartik trying to recreate Salman’s aura and failing terribly at it.

Advertisement

Another chunk of users gave a thumbs up to ‘Character Dheela 2.0’ and heaped praises on the actor for stealing the show with his stunning moves and giving a party anthem that would urge fans to put on their dancing shoes.

Along with Kartik, ‘Shehzada’ also features Kriti Sanon in the lead role, and the talented ensemble of Paresh Rawal, Roniy Roy, Rajpal Yadav, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedekar, Ankur Rathee, and Sunny Hinduja among the others. The upcoming Hindi-language drama was supposed to initially release on February 10 but the dates were pushed to February 17 due to ‘Pathaan’.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here