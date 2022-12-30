Shiba Inu Dog Behind the 'Doge' Meme Diagnosed With Leukemia and Liver Disease

Remember that Doge meme that broke the internet in 2013? Yes, the snap of a Shiba Inu dog looking to the side with raised brows and an inner monologue in broken English written over it. Well, she is not keeping well these days. The beloved Kabosu has been ill since Christmas eve, according to the posts shared by her owner on her official Instagram handle. In a set of snaps, Kabosu can be seen lying down with her eyes closed and a blanket keeping her warm. Even Kabosu’s usual furry companion, a cat called Ginnan, looks worried as the duo cuddle next to each other.

The comment section was filled with recovery wishes for Kabosu-chan. Many social media users shared how emotional they were to see the Doge sick. Nonetheless, they wished for her speedy recovery and expressed they weren’t ready to see Kabosu-chan go yet. An Instagram user wrote, “We believe in you Kabosu! Sending love to you and your family!"

“Kabo-chan, you have touched so many lives and we all love you. You will conquer this illness and continue to live the best doge life," read another comment.

“Watching Kabosu grow over time makes this post very emotional for me. Please stay strong Kavosu, we love you," wrote another Instagram user.

Meanwhile, Kabosu-chan’s owner explained in one of the posts that the dog was suffering from acute cholangiohepatitis and chronic lymphoma leukemia. While her liver is severely affected and Kabosu had jaundice, she was relieved to share that Doge had an appetite and was also drinking water. Doge was also put on antibiotics to help with her recovery.

Her latest post now mentioned that five days since Kabosu fell ill, she quickly bounced back and even went out for a five minutes walk in the park and finished her food. The owner thanked everyone for their prayers without which the “Miracle of Kabosu" would not have been possible.

Kabosu-chan has just celebrated her 17th birthday on November 2. She and her three cat companions are all former rescues, now living in Japan.

