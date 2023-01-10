Shirtless Man Punching Co-passenger on Biman Bangladesh Flight Sparks Outrage

Unruly passengers on board seem to have become a big concern for airlines. Several incidents of ruckus midair have been reported recently. Adding to that is this brawl between two passengers on board a Boeing 777 flight of Biman Bangladesh. In the clip, now making rounds on the internet, a shirtless man is seen attacking a passenger seated in the front row of the aircraft. He grabs the co-passenger by the collar before the two exchange blows one after the other. While the shirtless man continues his attack, other passengers try to pacify the situation. However, the visibly upset passenger does not budge and continues to attack before the video comes to end.

Watch the incident here:

The video has staked up over 15 thousand views, evoking several reactions online. Social media users suggested strict action against the culprits to discourage such incidents in the future. “Strict action should be taken," a user wrote while another commented, “Very bad incident during flight. It brings a bad name to the airlines too."

Several others complained of a rise in such incidents, stating that airline passengers are often seen misbehaving with the staff on board. A user said that such an incident could even result in a fatal incident in the future and that strict must be taken against the passengers involved.

“Stop serving alcohol on flights, if this becomes frequent," one of the users suggested to stop such incidents on board.

In a similar incident on a Thai Smile Airways plane from Bangkok to Kolkata, two passengers got involved in a full-blown fistfight. In the clip, a male passenger was being seen slapped multiple times by a few co-passengers. The airline staff on board tried to calm the situation down, requesting the passengers to stop the fight. At one point, one of the men can be heard saying “haath neeche rakh (put your hands down)" before incessantly slapping and hitting the other on his face

After a video of the incident went viral, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) stepped in and filed a police complaint.

The incident reportedly took after a passenger refused to put his reclining seat straight despite several requests by the air hostesses. With the passenger refusing to follow the instruction, another passenger intervened after which the fight started.

