Shocking! Toddler Grabs A Snake With Bare Hands; Internet Reacts

The Internet is a treasure trove of videos — some of which fascinate us, while some leave us shocked. A recent video, which has surfaced on the Internet, will send chills down your spine. In this clip, a toddler can be seen touching a snake, completely unaware of the consequences. It seems the child is distracted by something, as the snake slithered its way towards him. The reptile reaches closer to his face, and that’s when the toddler grabs the snake and pushes it away. The kid gives a shout or bursts into tears in the end it seems, but the video ends without capturing his reaction entirely.

The Instagram reel, shared on November 4, has garnered more than 5,31,000 views. The clip has left users petrified, many of whom felt sorry for the child being exposed to this kind of danger. A user wrote that the person who is recording this incident should feel ashamed for risking the toddler’s life. Another expressed concern that the child could have easily suffered the serpent’s bite. However, a user was doubtful about the authenticity of this reel and asked others to confirm the same. Many users have called for a legal case against the person who shared this video.

A similar video went viral some time ago, in which a girl child was handling a giant black snake with bare hands. The child had carried this snake in a composed manner and roamed around the house. The family members, on the other hand, appeared extremely scared by this incident. The moment members saw this girl entering the room with a snake in hand, they ran to save their lives. Users couldn’t help laughing at how this girl remained undeterred by her family members’ reactions. She kept holding the snake and was about to enter another room. At this moment, someone stopped her from doing that and snatched the reptile before it could do any harm.

Some users lambasted the parents for not taking care of the child and instead, recorded her. One of the users wrote that the girl could have easily been a victim of a snake’s bite, but her parents didn’t seem to bother about it.

The video was shared on September 25 and received 40, 634 likes.

