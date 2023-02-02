Big tech layoffs continued into January 2023. Approximately 106,950 techies lost their jobs in the past month, India Today reported citing tech layoff tracker Trueup.io. As per IANS, more than 1,600 tech employees were being laid off per day on average in 2023 globally, including in India. Microsoft laid off 10,000 employees last month, as per the tracker.

An Indian woman found herself in a strange predicament due to the layoffs at Microsoft and it’s not what you would expect. Taking to social media, she asked, “Upcoming husband got laid off in Microsoft layoffs, should I still marry him? [sic]"

It was an arranged marriage planned for this month. The woman in question said that her family was aware of her fiancé (“upcoming husband") being laid off.

Advertisement

Among companies who laid off sizeable chunks of their staff are ShareChat, Ola, Skit.ai, Dunzo and more. A whopping 91 companies have laid off more than 24,000 tech employees in the first 15 days of January.

In 2022, over 1,000 companies laid off 154,336 workers, as per the data by layoffs tracking site Layoffs.fyi.

The mass tech layoffs of 2022 are continuing into the new year. The sacking episodes have gained speed amid global economic meltdown and recession fears, reported IANS.

Deeper layoffs are coming in 2023 as most business economists have predicted that their companies will cut payrolls in the coming months.

(With inputs from IANS)

Read all the Latest Buzz News here