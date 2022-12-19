‘Should I Step Down As Head of Twitter?’ Elon Musk’s Latest Poll Leaves the Internet Surprised

Twitter head Elon Musk never fails to surprise users with something new every day. But this time it’s something audacious as he started the poll on the micro-blogging site asking users whether he should step down as the head of Twitter. He even assured ‘tweeps’ that he’d abide by the results so ‘be careful’. Musk’s question came amidst several controversies rising on social media after he took over as the CEO of Twitter in October.

“Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll," tweeted Musk on December 19, 2022. He even warned the users to be responsible during the poll and said, " “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it." The poll is about 7 hours from its deadline but it currently leans towards people responding “yes" and the majority of them opine about his removal as the Twit owner.

“Yes. This is not your comparative advantage. Make electric cars and tunnels and space flights instead!" wrote a user on Twitter. Another online user slammed Musk and said, “How about selling it to someone who really does believe in free speech and has the ability to run Twitter in a fair and balanced manner and who won’t be the trending topic on Twitter every day? The owner and CEO of Twitter shouldn’t be what we talk about day in and day out. Cool?

The other chunk of the audience couldn’t agree with Musk leaving such a big decision in the hands of the public “The idea that someone makes decisions on a company he bought for $44b by running a Twitter poll is astonishing" while another one stated, “Hi Elon, this is not something you can decide by questionnaire. As you know the majority is not always right. Sometimes you may find yourself alone doing the right things for the entire mankind."

The results of the poll would come tomorrow morning as Twitterati await in anticipation to see what will be Musk’s next move. The Tesla owner acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal and has been under fire since that day due to massive lay-offs and updates in the policies that have raised questions on his ability to ‘own’ the platform.

