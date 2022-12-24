Should You Be Lying to Your Children About Santa Claus?

Santa Claus is a beloved figure amongst children all over the world. It is delightful and magical to know that a jolly old man delivers the gift one most wants while riding on a sleigh pulled by a flying reindeer! Children often eagerly anticipate the arrival of Santa Claus, excited about the presents he will bring them and leaving him milk and cookies to snack on. It is a fun tradition kept alive by maintaining a small harmless lie. However, some experts believe lying to children about Santa might be harmful.

People have long talked about how they feel uneasy about maintaining the Santa story. It requires them to lie to their children and often drum up fake evidence (presents from Santa and a finished plate of cookies) to support the story. In almost any other instance, this would count as gaslighting. People have shared accounts of how they felt betrayed when they found out their parents had been lying to them. Some even talked about how they thought they could not trust their parents anymore.

One Australian school teacher, Rebecca English, told The Conversation that “Santa supposedly encourages imagination but… you’re really asking children to suspend criticality and believe a fiction." She further added that the “Santa story encourages children to be consumers of others’ ideas" instead of promoting wonder. Philosopher Peter Ellerton was also against lying to children about Santa. “Consider what must follow from the Santa story. If only good children get presents, what does that say about poor families? What value judgments are being formed? What if children themselves are poor? How does this narrative impact their sense of self-worth? Children are far more alert to these implications that we give them credit for," he said.

Twitter users also spoke about this and other apprehensions.

However, others, such as psychologist Kelly-Ann Allen, believe that tradition is important for making lifelong memories. “People who engage in rituals around Santa and Christmas are literally memory-making with their children. They’re marking distinct occasions in time to be remembered in the future in a way that helps aid trans-generational family traditions and shared social experiences." She was in favour of parents making age-appropriate judgements about what they tell their children.

