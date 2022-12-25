‘Show Stopper’: Zomato Delivery Guy Wins Hearts With ‘Sapne Mein Milti Hai’ Dance Outside Wedding

Spending some time to do what we love amidst the chaotic work schedule makes life more beautiful and bearable. Not because we don’t enjoy our work, but because everyone needs a break to re-energise, isn’t it? Such was the thing with the Zomato delivery guy who decided to do something ‘wholesome’ other than delivering food orders that won the hearts of the online users. A video of the delivery agent dancing to a Bollywood song went viral on social media as users couldn’t stop pouring love for the jolly, hardworking man.

In the video shared by an Instagram user, Pulkit Kochar, a man sporting the red Zomato t-shirt could be seen grooving to the rhythms of the 90s hit ‘Sapne Mein Milti Hai’ that was being played at a wedding venue. The clip began with a glimpse of a Zomato executive dancing to Asha Bhosle and Suresh Wadkar’s song from the movie Satya, the track on which the wedding guests could be spotted shaking a leg wearing traditional attires. The person behind the camera captured both sides through the glass window and captioned it “Wholesome".

Netizens were quick to react to the IG post as they flocked into the comment section with lovely reactions for the delivery man. “Vibe hai (he’s a vibe)" wrote a social media user while another one replied, “Just soooooooooo wonderful! Good for him!" Some users also sent generous comments and said, “If I saw him dancing I’d really invite him in for food." Another one called him a "Show stopper".

The video amassed over 62K views at the time of writing the article. No doubt, the clip brought a broad smile to the viewers’ faces who appreciated the delivery agent and his carefree attitude.

Earlier, Zomato asked customers to not put “Bhaiya accha banana" as a cooking instruction which was not well-received by the users. Twitter users started slamming the food delivery app for its high delivery and packaging charges.

