'Shubman Gill Better Than Babar Azam': How Indians Started an Unlikely War Against Pakistan on Twitter

The world watched in awe as Shubman Gill, India’s young opening batter, smashed a sublime double century against New Zealand in the first ODI and entered the record books. The 23-year-old Gill who is in the form of his life put up a real show at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad where he scored 208 runs out of India’s 349, an inning that was decorated with 19 boundaries and as many as 9 maximums.

While doing so, Gill also achieved a noteable feat: he became the fastest Indian to score 1000 runs in ODIs -19 innings. He achieved the feat quicker than Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan who took 24 innings to reach the milestone.

As the rest of the world, including fans from Pakistan, lauded the fearless batting display put up by Shubman Gill against the Kiwis, some fans back home decided to take shots at Babar Azam by comparing the star Pakistan batter to young star Shubman Gill.

Baffling comparison? Yes. Was it just banter to get the neighbours riled up? Probably yes. Was it a quick breather from Kohli Vs Babar war that sees no end? Absolutely.

Shots were fired back.

Meanwhile, Michael Bracewell struck a stunning century as he gave India a mighty scare in Hyderabad by scoring 140 nearly dragging New Zealand to an unlikely win in the series opener. From the depths of 131/6, Bracewell joined hands with Mitchell Santner (57) to revive the chase but fell in the final over as New Zealand were bowled out for 337. India won by 12 runs.

