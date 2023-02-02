Home » BUZZ » Shubman Gill Fan’s Special ‘Tinder Match’ Request During Ind-NZ T20I Goes Viral

Shubman Gill Fan’s Special ‘Tinder Match’ Request During Ind-NZ T20I Goes Viral

Shubman Gill became the fifth Indian batter to score a T20I hundred after his remarkable innings against New Zealand on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a fan's 'Tinder match' request from the stadium went viral on the internet.

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 17:11 IST

Delhi, India

Viral: Shubman Gill's fan got a special request for the online dating app and internet can't get enough of it (Photo Credits: Twitter/BCCI/@meme_ki_diwani)
Viral: Shubman Gill's fan got a special request for the online dating app and internet can't get enough of it (Photo Credits: Twitter/BCCI/@meme_ki_diwani)

Shubman Gill remains unstoppable with his incredible batting performance for the Men in Blue. The 23-year-old cricketer notched up his maiden T20I century off 54 balls in the third and final match of the series against New Zealand. With that, he became the fifth Indian batter to score a T20I hundred. This feat came after his double ton in the ODIs against the Kiwis. So, what could stop fans from falling for him? Absolutely nothing! While the crowd cheered for the Punjabi batter during Ind-NZ T20I, what grabbed the attention was a fan’s special ‘Tinder match’ request from the stands.

The picture of a lady carrying a ‘love-ly’ billboard for Gill went viral on social media. In the image, she could be seen standing amidst the viewers with a pink chart paper that read, “Tinder Shubman se match kara do (Tinder please match me with Shubman)". Thus, the woman’s ‘hearty’ request to the online dating app made internet users react to it with memes and jokes.

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, Gill became the Player of the Match for scoring the highest T20I runs by an Indian cricketer. The batter put on display another batting spectacle by returning unbeaten on 126 off 63 deliveries. Often referred to as the ‘future of Indian cricket’, Gill successfully altered the batting records and made the world ‘take a bow’! He extended his run-spree to the shortest format of cricket by hitting 12 fours and seven sixes in front of the jam-packed Narendra Modi Stadium. India beat New Zealand by 168 runs to register the series victory by 2-1.

first published: February 02, 2023, 17:11 IST
last updated: February 02, 2023, 17:11 IST
