Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married and the wedding pictures have also dropped now. As it happens with big Bollywood weddings- whether it’s Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor- people have been exceptionally invested with eyes trained on every detail of the wedding that took place in Jaisalmer. In the midst of it all, a foreign tourist turned out to be an unlikely centre of attraction.

Some paparazzi seemed to hilariously mistake the tourist for a guest at Sid-Kiara’s wedding. The man, who had no clue about what was happening, calmly went along with it, gave everyone his Instagram handle and told them to follow him, then revealed that he had no idea what everyone was talking about. The man jovially told them he had come to visit the beautiful deserts and didn’t know who Sid-Kiara are.

Isha Ambani, Sonakshi Sinha, Shahid Kapoor, Meera Rajput, Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla and her businessman husband Jai Mehta, choreographer Shabina Khan, businesswoman Jeba Kohli, film producers Aarti Shetty and Pooja Shetty were among guests who attended Sid-Kiara’s wedding apart from the couple’s family members.

Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies were held on Sunday and Monday before the D-day. Reportedly, Sidharth joined in with Kiara’s brother Mishaal who sang a medley for them. While Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar danced to Kala Chashma, Hari and Sukhmani bands also played.

Earlier, a report by Bollywood Life also claimed that the Mission Majnu star’s family was also preparing a musical performance to welcome Kiara into the family. “The song is choreographed by the family member of Sidharth only and the dance performance by the family members is going to leave Kiara teary-eyed. Kiara and Sidharth will also be doing their special loved fill performance," the report mentioned.

“Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," Sidharth and Kiara wrote on their respective posts. Kiara wore a pastel pink lehenga for the wedding, designed by Manish Malhotra. Sidharth donned an ivory sherwani.

