Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s tied the knot and their wedding video is dreamy and romantic just as expected. The hype around big Bollywood weddings is unreal and Sid-Kiara’s wedding, just like Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s or Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s before them, caused a stir among fans on social media for days on end. All eyes had been trained on the couple’s Instagram as people waited for their wedding pictures to drop and when they did, they didn’t disappoint.

Back in the days, when digital technology was neither as accessible nor as developed, ‘shaadi edits’ used to look a whole lot different. A Twitter user has made such a version of Sid-Kiara’s wedding video and people have been finding it hilarious.

People have been exceptionally invested in Sid-Kiara’s wedding. Before the main event, some paparazzi even seemed to hilariously mistake a foreign tourist at the Jaisalmer airport for a guest at Sid-Kiara’s wedding. The man, who had no clue about what was happening, calmly went along with it, gave everyone his Instagram handle and told them to follow him, then revealed that he had no idea what everyone was talking about. The man jovially told them he had come to visit the beautiful deserts and didn’t know who Sid-Kiara are.

