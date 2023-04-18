Sidhu Moosewala's Mera Na Finds New Fans In Kili And Neema Paul

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s third posthumous release titled Mera Na has been creating record online. After being released on April 7, the song garnered over a million views within just 15 minutes and so far it has amassed more than 32 million views on YouTube. The song has also taken social media by storm and internet sensations Kili and Neema Paul are the latest to share their take on it. The Tanzanian content creators shared a video of them lip-syncing to Sidhu Moosewala’s latest track Mera Na, which features his vocals and Nigerian singer Burna Boy’s rap and is backed by Steel Banglez.

While sharing the video, Kili Paul wrote in the caption, “Still Riding History… Always remembered." And ended with a joining hands emoticon. With beautiful smiles on their faces, both the sibling duo can be seen crooning the lyrics of the latest track. In case you are wondering, the now viral number talks about Moosewala’s immense fame that he enjoys even after his demise. From billboards to newspaper reports, the lyrics say that he is still featured everywhere. Paul concluded his video by joining hands in front of the camera. In no time a legion of Moosewala’s fans flooded the comments section of his video. Several expressed how much they “miss" the singer, while many claimed that he is still living in their hearts.

One user commented, “Legendary legend." Another wrote, “Our late Sidhu Moosewala ji’s song is very good…heart touching really yaar… I miss you, sir." A third user said, “Great boss." This isn’t the first time that Kili Paul and Neema Paul have paid tribute to Sidhu Moosewala. Last year around his birth anniversary, the two shared a video of them vibing to his massively viral track The Last Ride. They shared the video with the caption, “R.I.P Sidhu Moosewala…legends never die… always in our heart man."

Mera Na was released on Sidhu Moosewala’s official Instagram page, with the caption, Mera Na Out Now. Countless, users welcomed his latest track, with thunderous applause in the comments section. One user commented, “My brother has returned and he will always be alive in our hearts. Miss you brother and love you."

Apart from this, the comments section was flooded with fire and clapping emoticons.

