'Sign Me Up': Twitter Goes Gaga as Jennifer Aniston Wears Manish Malhotra Lehenga For Murder Mystery 2

Jennifer Aniston on Monday shared the trailer of her next film - Murder Mystery 2 - and occupied the top spot on the list of trends.

Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 14:34 IST

Twitter Goes Gaga as Jennifer Aniston Wears Lehenga in Her Upcoming Movie. (Image: Netflix)
FRIENDS actress Jennifer Aniston on Monday shared the trailer of her next film - Murder Mystery 2 - and occupied the top spot on the list of trends. No, it was not just for her performance in the trailer but because she was spotted wearing a Manish Malhotra lehenga in it. In one of the sequences, the couple is invited to the wedding of their friend, the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar), on his private island. That’s when one can see Jenifer Aniston wearing a white Manish Malhotra lehenga alongside Adam Sandler, who is also seen wearing an ivory sherwani.

Sharing the trailer, the actress announced the release date of the film on Netflix. She wrote, “We’re baa-aack…..March 31!" In the comments section, the official account of the Indian designer’s label – Manish Malhotra World – dropped a white heart icon. While many were excited for the film, people on Twitter went gaga about her outfit and how stunning she looked.

Have a look:

Murder Mystery 2 is the sequel to Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s 2019 film of the same name. The story in the second part picks up four years after Nick and Audrey Spitz solved their first murder mystery. Directed by Jeremy Garelick, the movie is a comedy-mystery that also stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, John Kani, and Dany Boon in key roles. The first installment of the movie was released back in 2019, which was a massive success.

