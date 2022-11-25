‘Signed’ Leave Application of Kerala Students To Watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Match Goes Viral

Remember the time when there was a sports tournament in school that we wanted to watch ‘live’? Or the time when we skipped school to watch a big match? Those were the days! And it seems like today’s generation has got a ‘permitted’ plan for the same. A ‘group’ of students from Kerala wrote a leave application to watch the FIFA World Cup match that occurred on November 22 between Argentina and Saudi Arabia. However, the leave note was written in the regional language, the heading and the signatures of students made it evident about how ‘serious’ they were regarding the football match!

A viral tweet that surfaced on the internet by ‘Meticulous Views’ shared a picture of the leave application that left users in complete awe and admiration. “Few children from Calicut, Kerala, gave a leave application to their teacher to watch Messi’s Argentina play against Saudi Arabia. And the leave was granted later. Messi owns the streets here," read the caption.

Reportedly, the students of Nochad Higher Secondary School (NHSS) near Perambra, Kerala submitted a ‘signed’ leave application to the headmaster, asking for a leave on the day when Lionel Messi’s team would play against Saudi Arabia at the ongoing 2022 Qatar World Cup. The heading of the leave form read, “Argentina Fans NHSS" and the page showed names and signatures of 9th class students.

The caption of the Twitter post revealed that the students were granted the leave as their application was accepted by the school authorities. The thread further stated that these fans collected over 100 signatures for the petition which surely demonstrates their love for football. “This is actually so beautiful,’ replied a user. “Aww, Kerala," stated another with a heart emoji. One social media user wrote, “Football craze in Kerala is next level."

Isn’t it so heartwarming that a game can bind people together? Meanwhile, a user posted about another school that made students watch Argentina’s match on a projector. That’s the spirit!

