Today, there is no dearth of talent in kids who keep enthralling us by going beyond their ages. Be it performing a dance or cooking top-class delicacies, today’s generation has got a will to do the unusual by trying their hands on anything and everything. One such video that recently surfaced on the internet showed a Sikh kid winning hearts with his power-packed performance on stage. His flawless moves fascinated online users who heaped praises for the little dancer and his ultimate confidence!

In the clip shared on Twitter, a Sikh kid, reportedly from Ludhiana, could be seen grabbing the attention with his immaculate dance moves on the stage that was surrounded by several other young men. Wearing a light-hued suit and the traditional Punjabi Patka, the boy set the stage on fire with his hip-hop dance with his expressions screaming perfection and making him look no less than a star. This excited Indian Twitter as they started admiring the kid’s outstanding talent.

The man who shared the video wrote, “Sikh kids’ vibes are immaculate".

“The culture is full of good dancers and add a little hip hop with it and it’s another level," commented a user while another one said, “Mind blowing". “He got moves," exclaimed the third user.

Earlier, another Sikh kid grabbed the cynosure for his ‘Giddha’, a popular folk dance of the Punjabi community which is usually performed by women during special occasions and festivals. The boy could be spotted in a school uniform and a red turban as he tapped his feet on a Punjabi number and delighted social media users with his on-point moves and rhythmic performance.

