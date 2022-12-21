Sikh-Canadian Influencer Doing Bhangra in -40 Degrees is Big Mood

Scorching heat or chilly winds, nothing can get in the way of people trying to express themselves through dance. And, a similar video proving it has gone viral on social media. A Sikh man from Canada, Gurdeep Pandher has left the internet stunned with his zestful dance moves. Gurdeep shared his video on Twitter to simply spread joy online.

One can see him grooving to the bhangra beats in -40 degree Celsius weather in Yukon, Canada. At the beginning of the video, as he sits in the backdrop of a snow-clad mountain, one can hear him say, “40-degree temperature in the wilderness of the Yukon. I am sending joy, hope, and positivity.” Then, he stands up and starts performing bhangra. Along with the video, Gurdeep penned, “Today, it's -40ºC/-40ºF in the Yukon wilderness around my cabin. Nature is calm, frigid, cold, and utterly stunning. The air is freezing but still very refreshing for the lungs. In this natural environment, I danced to create warmth. I'm dispatching the good vibe to the world.”

The clip has garnered massive engagement ever since it was posted. Besides obtaining about two lakh views, it has been reshared several times.

While reminiscing old times, one user commented, “Reminds me of the coldest day during my time in Bethel AK many years ago, -47 F. I bundled my small kids up and pulled the 2 yr old on a sled and the baby in a carrier inside my parka and walked around the compound block to say I had done it! Husky dog along too.”

A second user wrote, “I've never seen you dance to down-home fiddle music before, but this just proves your dancing, like your joy, is universal!!!”

Meanwhile, another user articulated, “Gurdeep, how did you come to choose the Yukon as your place of residence? And how do you keep such warmth in your heart and your spirit when the air around you is so frosty?”

Did Gurdeep’s video uplift your spirit? Let us know in the comment section.

