Sikkim Govt To Reward Women For Having More Than One Child

Sikkim, the least populous state in India, has found a unique way to increase its population. Facing declining fertility rates, the state has decided to reward women government employees if they give birth to two or more babies. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has proposed a special increment to women government employees, if they give birth to a second child, and two increments, if they give birth to their third baby.

Times Of India reported that the one-of-a-kind proposal has come forth as an encouragement for indigenous communities to increase their population. The announcement came a little over a year after the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha-led government’s November 14, 2021, announcement that women in government service would be entitled to 365 days of maternity leave, while new fathers can avail 30 days of paternity leave.

Tamang said in a recent interview, “We need to arrest the declining fertility rate with incentive for local people to produce more children. Sikkim’s fertility rate registered the lowest growth rate at one child per woman in recent years."

The CM said that the general people living in the state, who have more than one child would also be eligible for financial assistance and the structure for the same will be developed by the women and child care department. Tamang also revealed that the state government is encouraging installations of IVF facilities in hospitals across Sikkim to encourage women unable to conceive for various reasons to try medical intervention.

Tamang clarified that women with a single child will not be eligible for any financial benefit and said that women who chose to try medical interventions such as IVF will be granted financial assistance of up to Rs 3 lakh. He said that so far 38 women have conceived with the help of IVF facility, and some of them have also become mothers.

