Nowadays, it is no longer considered strange for actresses to repeat outfits, as they were once expected to constantly showcase new clothing pieces. In fact, many actresses now take pride in re-styling and re-wearing their outfits on public occasions, without any fear of judgment. Recently, an Instagram user pointed out how two Luv Ranjan films featured actors wearing similar outfits. The video showcased how Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ was seen wearing the same t-shirts that Ajay Devgn had worn in ‘De De Pyaar De’.

The Instagram page ‘My Cinema Story’ recently offered an intriguing analysis of the costumes in Luv Ranjan’s films. By placing scenes from two of his celebrated movies, they highlighted the similarities between the outfits worn by Bollywood actors. For instance, one frame showcased Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor wearing nearly identical beige t-shirts, while another featured both actors in matching maroon full-sleeved pullovers. The third scene showed Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor wearing the same colour blazer/jacket, in ‘De De Pyaar De’ and ’TJMM’, respectively.

Advertisement

The video received an enthusiastic response from Instagram users, who appreciated the keen observation. However, some users also joked about budget constraints, with one suggesting that the filmmakers were ‘cutting costs’ by reusing costumes. While the video’s caption acknowledged the possibility that the costumes might not be identical, some users pointed out that Shraddha and Rakul’s jackets were not the same. “It’s different, look carefully especially the neck border," stated the other.

Advertisement

In a separate instance, internet users commended Alia Bhatt for repeating her peacock blue velvet Sabyasachi sharara dress for her sister-in-law’s baby shower. Bhumi Pednekar also garnered praise for repeating a purple outfit she had previously worn in a commercial while giving an interview for Netflix’s docu-series ‘The Romantics’.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here