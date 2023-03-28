Simply Irresistible? Pheromone Perfumes Are Helping TikTokers Find Romance

Can a simple fragrance make you irresistible? That’s what TikTok users seem to think. They now swear by pheromone perfumes, which are supposed to act as love magnets, with users lining up to reveal the most effective fragrances to attract — or retain — their current crush.

Like the skincare and makeup sectors, the perfume industry has begun its transformation to become more responsible and reduce its impact on the planet. A commitment that includes the introduction of natural ingredients in the composition of fragrances, or even the reuse of waste from the food industry or greener production processes. But does this really meet consumers’ expectations? Apparently so, according to many studies. However, some of these scents are now being touted as a way to seduce and captivate love interests. As incredible as it may seem, the concept has even gone viral on social networks.

Nearly 130 million views

Advertisement

Here, we’re not talking about the latest fashionable perfume from this or that luxury brand, but about perfumes based on pheromones, chemical substances supposed to provoke a specific reaction or behavior in a member of the same species. In other words, a perfume containing pheromones could almost have aphrodisiac qualities, and could even bewitch a potential crush… or any passing stranger. Whether this is true or not, TikTokers don’t seem to care, appearing intent on believing in the properties of these fragrances, now landing thick and fast on the Chinese social network.

In combination with the pH of the skin, pheromone perfumes supposedly make those who wear them irresistible, to the point of making anyone near them go wild with desire. A bit of an exaggeration? Without a doubt. Nevertheless, videos featuring the #pheromoneperfume hashtag already count some 130 million views on TikTok, with examples, demonstrations and would-be evidence to support their supposed powers. And if some of the posts are ironic, most of them claim that these perfumes do have some kind of aphrodisiac power.

An irresistible scent

Advertisement

And in this game, one fragrance, called “Pure Instinct," clearly stands out. This comes in different formats and packaging options and is available online, selling for less than $20. Based on mango, mandarin, honey, cinnamon and musk, this unisex fragrance is billed as a “pheromone-infused essential oil perfume." All guaranteeing, or at least suggesting, a boost to your seductive power when it comes to dating. And from the look of the product reviews posted by users online, it seems to work — or at least the placebo effect is very effective.

“My boyfriend is always snuggling and nuzzling my neck and chest whenever I wear this stuff," writes one US user. While another buyer claims to have the fragrance to thank for a “wild and passionate" Valentine’s Day night, with their partner acting much more affectionate than usual. Some even seem in thrall to its potential powers: “This stuff is potent and you have no idea how a man might respond to its siren call. It’s basically a love potion so handle with care. But it absolutely works!" Or does it?

Advertisement

Far from an exact science

Advertisement

The scientific community remains as divided as it is conflicted about the effectiveness of pheromones on sexual attraction. One of the latest studies in the field even goes against what Chinese social network users think — or hope — these scents can achieve. In 2017, researchers at The University of Western Australia studied the existence — or not — of androstadienone and estratetraenol, which are believed to be pheromones produced by humans, and their impact on sexual attraction and even infidelity. Published in the scientific journal Royal Society Open Science, the study showed no link between pheromones and aphrodisiac virtues.

“Much of the research currently promoted focuses on studies that back androstadienone and estratetraenol being pheromones in humans, because of human fascination on how we can improve our attractiveness to the opposite sex. This contributes to a skew in public perception on whether humans do have pheromones with many people believing we do, because research suggesting the opposite tends not to be as published, and if it is published it does not get the same degree of attention," the study authors explain.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here