Simran's Life After Marrying Raj in 'DDLJ' Aptly Depicted in This Amusing Twitter Thread

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ is an evergreen film and it still continues to tug at the heartstrings of movie lovers. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film was released in 1995, and it broke several records at the ticket window in its first year. The movie ends with Simran (Kajol’s character) leaving Punjab with Raj (Srk’s character). Now, a Twitter thread which is currently going viral has imagined Simran’s life after the end. A user named Paromita Bardoloi took to the bluebird app and started a thread where she perfectly depicts Simran’s life. “Hi, I am Simran from DDLJ. I was 21 when I married Raj- the Raj Malhotra. And I am sure, you are excited to know what happened once we both boarded the train. Who can forget me running to hold Raj’s hand in the moving train? I am 45 now. And my husband is 46," she wrote.

She further mentioned how she flew with Raj to London after a week in India. “Bauji and Mom were there at our wedding. I had so many emotions running within me. Before I could process everything I was on the flight to London," she mentioned.

Advertisement

“When I started living with Raj and Dad (Anupam Kher), I realized how different they were from where I come from. Habits die hard. So, if I had to go for an extra class or to run an errand, I would take permission from Raj and Dad. They laughed," she wrote mentioning how things are so different for her now. Here is the viral thread.

Advertisement

“Yes and more yes, except for the fact that Chutki wouldn’t just marry the NJ boy and settle to be a homemaker. That girl is a pure savage and destined for something far less mainstream," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Want to see this plot on a big screen!!! But why you just sidelined chutki…the most realistic and savage character from DDLJ."

What do you think about this?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here