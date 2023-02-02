Home » BUZZ » Singapore Man Sues Girl for Rs 24 Crore After She Refuses to Become His Girlfriend

Singapore Man Sues Girl for Rs 24 Crore After She Refuses to Become His Girlfriend

As reported by The Straits Times, Nora Tan was left with only two options, to either accept the relationship or suffer “damage to her personal and professional endeavours”.

Kawshigan developed romantic feelings for Nora but it was only a friendship for her.
K Kawshigan, a Singaporean, has filed a lawsuit against the woman he claims to love and the reason for this lawsuit is strange. In 2016, Kawshigan met Nora Tan and became friends. Kawshigan developed romantic feelings for Nora but it was only a friendship for her.

As he began to expect more from the relationship, the girl suggested they maintain some distance and take time to think about the dynamics of their relationship. Nora’s plan did not go as she thought it would and Kawshigan allegedly sent her a letter stating that he was entitled to “monetary damages arising from negligent infliction of emotional distress and possibly punitive damages".

According to reports, Nora agreed to attend Kawshigan’s therapy sessions to help him get over the idea of them being a couple. After 18 months of trying, they finally gave up and Nora stopped interacting with Kawshigan.

Kawshigan responded by suing her for $3 million (around Rs 24 crore). The man filed two lawsuits in the court claiming the rejection from Nora damaged “his stellar reputation" and caused him “trauma" and “depression". He also claimed that his ability to work as an “active high-capital trader by night and a busy CEO by day" was harmed as a result of the ordeal.

