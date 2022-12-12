'Singles in Winter': Man Makes His Bed, Sleeps Inside Delhi Metro in Hilarious Video

Delhi Metro, being the lifeline of the capital city, can be pretty uneventful for its commuters. One boards, reaches destination, and goes about their day. However, things that unfolded aboard this specific Metro ride made the passengers look up from their phone screens and take notice. A video that is doing rounds on social media shows a boy making his bed and sleeping inside the train. The man, identified as Mohit Gauhar, shared the video on his Instagram.

In the video, you can see him walking towards a seat in the metro train with a pillow and bed sheet in hand. He then comfortably sleeps on the seat, covering himself with the bed sheet. Further, into the video, the camera is panned out to capture the reactions of the people on the metro. Some were shocked and some looked completely disinterested.

Advertisement

Have a look:

Meanwhile, in another Delhi Metro story, a boy and girl had a huge argument inside the metro. As if this was not enough, the girl further went on to slap the boy multiple times as he yelled back at her. It all started when the girl claimed that she got a T-shirt from Zara for Rs 1000, but the boy disagreed and said that it couldn’t be more than Rs 150. The girl, visibly annoyed, hit the boy in anger. The boy warned her and reminded her that it was a public place. When the girl refused to stop, the boy also ended up slapping the girl.

Earlier, YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast was arrested by the Noida police after thousands of fans, on his wife Ritu Rathee’s request, gathered at a metro station to celebrate his birthday. Taneja was first detained by the police for violating the prohibitory orders which have been imposed in Noida in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, and then arrested under section 144 of the CrPC, section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC. He was granted bail hours after the arrest.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here