‘Sita Gita’: Preity Zinta’s Twin Photo Caption Contest Gets Hilarious Replies on Twitter

Recently, Preity Zinta asked her Twitter fam to caption her selfie. As usual, tweeps have got a humorous take on the actresses' twin photo caption contest.

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 11:57 IST

‘Sita Gita’: Preity Zinta’s Twin Photo Caption Contest Gets Hilarious Replies on Twitter (Photo Credits: Twitter/@realpreityzinta)

Actors often find a fun way to engage with their fans through social media. Just like Shah Rukh Khan has his ‘Ask SRK’ sessions on Twitter, other Bollywood celebs also conduct AMA (Ask Me Anything) sessions through IG stories, Facebook, etc. Now, Preity Zinta has joined the league (though not for the first time) by asking her Twitter fam to caption her selfie. As usual, tweeps have got a humorous take on the actresses’ twin photo caption contest and they flooded the comment section with innumerable hilarious replies.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ actor shared her selfie while leaning towards the mirror to capture herself alongside her mirrored reflection. “Caption this… Let’s see how creative you all are !" she wrote in the caption.

This inspired Indian Twitter to come up with the comic and ROFL captions that would suit her twin-like photo. “Double trouble!", “Mirrorelfie!", “Priety G Zinta | Atniz G Yteirp", “Two Preity.. Too pretty…", “Chinki Minki", “Twin Zintas!", “Sita Aur Gita", “PREITWINS !!", etc., read the suggestions of several Desis who flocked into the comment segment of the viral social media post.

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, the B-town actress is quite an avid internet user who keeps treating her fans with glimpses of her workout diaries, personal life, hiking scenes, etc. Recently, she shared a video from her pilates session to send out a message to all those who are lacking the inspiration to work out. She has also attached a note in the caption that read, “It’s so important to strengthen & support the back & core muscles for a better & stronger body. Love the endorphins after the workout. Makes me feel so alive."

