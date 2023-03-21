The internet is a vast source of entertainment that offers a plethora of content to captivate our attention, ranging from amusing comments to heartwarming stories and inspiring anecdotes. Recently, a copywriter caught the attention of internet users with their unique and poetic way of addressing a problematic update on Slack. One Twitter user expressed their admiration for the copywriter’s creativity, and this sparked a wave of appreciation in the comment section, with many users praising the writer for their exceptional work.

A Twitter user, Charles Etoroma, recently shared a screenshot of Slack’s new update on the App Store, which included a note explaining a bug fix. The bug fix was related to an issue on the iPad, where users sometimes noticed a “Back" button that was visible but didn’t function when tapped on. The copywriter, tasked with addressing this issue, cleverly related the glitch to a real-life situation. They stated, “This was meant as a reminder of the linear nature of time, and that no matter how much we may yearn for certain elements of the past, we must press on: ever-forward, undeterred, unyielding. Can you imagine if that were true?". This creative approach impressed onlookers, who appreciated the way the copywriter related two seemingly unrelated situations in an interesting way. However, the copywriter later confirmed that it was, in fact, a bug, stating, “It was absolutely a bug. Our bad."

One user on social media expressed their appreciation for the copywriter’s creative approach, commenting, “It gets more people reading their release notes, which is great". Another user added, “Shoutout to the copywriter but also shout out to the higher ups for letting the copywriter do their thing. So often higher ups play it way too safe".

No doubt, the post showcased the literary creativity of the copywriter, which resonated with many users. However, a third user expressed concern about the possibility of artificial intelligence replacing creative human writers in the future and wrote, “I can’t wait for AI to replace this kind of thing and all the joy and wonder and surprise and creativity get wiped out of our world in pursuit of efficiency!"

