Slingshot Ride Malfunctions at London’s Winter Wonderland, Leaves Two Dangling Mid-Air

Amusement parks can sometimes be more ‘shocking’ than ‘amusing’ as instances of rides getting malfunctioned often surface on the internet. One such event unfolded at London’s Winter Wonderland when a slingshot ride failed after it was launched, leaving two boys dangling mid-air. The bungee-style cords supporting the ride’s cage seemed to snap in the air putting two people’s lives at risk. A video of the shocking scene from Hyde Park Winter Wonderland surfaced on the internet that showed the fairground ride crashing into the mast earlier this week.

The video shared on social media showed two boys sitting in a spherical cage of the bungee-style ride propelling them into the air. As soon as the ride started to move, the mechanism seemed to snap and caused the cage to crash into the support beam of the ride. The clip showed one chord getting detached from its base causing the slingshot ride to crash into its mast, leaving the passengers suspended in the air. However, the emergency services rushed to the scene and the boys were successfully rescued from the broken ride.

“Both riders were safely escorted off the ride, checked by our on-site medics, and were not injured," read the statement released by Amusement Device Inspection Procedures Scheme. Thus, the boys were left uninjured by the sudden ride malfunction which even led the firefighters to come to their rescue. However, the boys were “freed by on-site staff and there was no action required by the Brigade," specified the authorities

Meanwhile, the industry’s regulatory safety body blamed the ordeal on the ride’s technical issue that led to the mechanical breakdown on that day. “We can confirm that the elastic cord and the steel wire rope supporting the reverse bungee gondola in which the public sit has not snapped or failed in any way," they said in a statement. The issue was also described as, “…it was found that a technical issue had occurred within a sealed gearbox that controls the release of the elastic cord and steel wire rope."

