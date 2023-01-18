'Smoke Bite': This Newly Invented Food Item is Working as a Showstopper

Light and dark environment amalgamating with each other. Besides, western music is playing one after another on the speakers. Smoky atmosphere is covering around. Visitors are running after seeing the smoke bite stall. Name is saying the stall whereabouts, it’s a food stall. And the food stall has suppressing all other attraction at the fair and gaining all appreciation.

But how is the food? Visitors to the fair are gathering in front of the stall to taste it. Though, it’s a stall of fair but ordering has a process. First, one have to take the token by paying. Then they have to go and give it to those who will prepare the food.

After this, the preparation of the food begins. Six to seven wafers are served in a cup. To create smoke, liquid nitrogen is taken in a container and swirled three to four times to create smoke.

The wafers are flavoured with a drop of liquid nitrogen in a cup. After that it is handed over to the buyers. After eating the food, the smoke will come out of the mouth only when the wafer is bitten strongly. Young men and women are taking pictures with the food. Enjoying the western music. The fair is crowded to eat this food.

Arijit Banik, the seller of the food, said, “Everybody likes new things. When something new comes, it attracts the fair. So, the idea of making this food is after researching a lot. The best thing is when the customers like the food. Everyone is appreciating the food after eating it. That is encouraging."

