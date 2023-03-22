Smriti Irani's Selfie With Comedian 'Aiyyo' Shraddha Has a 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Twist

Union Minister Smriti Irani, known for her active presence on social media, recently shared a series of selfies with comedian Shraddha on Instagram. The two posed with goofy expressions in the pictures.

Union Minister’s post also had a hilarious remark for “sassy saas and conniving bahus", a term commonly used to refer to mother-in-laws and daughter-in-laws in Indian households. The caption also said “Aiyyo" in their post, which is a term used to express surprise or annoyance in Tamil. The complete caption read, “To all the sassy saas & conniving bahus Shraddha and I say ‘Aiyyo’"

The post quickly went viral, garnering a lot of reactions from Instagram users. Smriti Irani is known for her posts on social media, and this collaboration with Shraddha only added to her fans’ delight. The Instagram post has amassed over 34,586 likes and has attracted over 245 comments with several users stating their views on the post.

One user praised the Minister by saying “India’s coolest minister". Another user appreciated Shraddha and congratulated her on this achievement. A user also praised the neck accessory worn by Smriti Irani.

Smriti Irani is a well-known Indian politician and has held several important portfolios in the government. She is also known for her acting career and has worked in popular TV shows and movies.

Smriti Irani started her career in the entertainment industry with the TV show “Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal" and went on to become a household name with her role as Tulsi in the popular TV series “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi".

Even as a Union Minister, she has held several important portfolios in the government, including the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Ministry of Textiles.

Shraddha, on the other hand, is a popular comedian who has been gaining a lot of attention on social media lately. Her rant on the layoffs in the corporate sector went viral and was widely shared and appreciated. Her collaboration with Smriti only adds to her popularity and reach.

