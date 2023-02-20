Monday triggers an overwhelming feeling of anxiety, stress, and dread about starting a workweek for most people. Many tend to face a lack of passion, motivation, and even feel sluggish, a set of negative emotions known to be Monday blues. Not even prominent celebs are spared from undergoing these types of tense emotions and Union Minister Smriti Irani’s latest post is a testimony to it. She posted a hilarious Hera Pheri meme on Instagram that might not be enough to drive away your Monday blues but is sure to make you burst out in laughter.

Hera Pheri, a hit cult comedy flick that continues to entertain Bollywood buffs whenever it’s played, became the centre of Smriti Irani’s Monday blues reel. She used a hilarious scene to describe her feelings and a barrage of users have found it relatable. The scene played in the clip begins when tenant Raju (Played by Akshay Kumar) tries to threaten his landlord Baburao (Played by Paresh Rawal) of leaving his house. The main motive for Raju’s threat falls flat when Baburao gives him permission to leave. “Tu jaa re (You go man)," says Paresh Rawal character, a dialogue which has evolved to become iconic over time.

Smriti Irani used the funny scene by tagging Baburao and Raju as Monday and Sunday respectively to add comic relief between the switch from weekend to re-joining the work day and starting a workweek again. While sharing the Hera Pheri meme, the Union Minister wrote, “When you want to tell Sunday. Monday Ko lete jaa re (Take Monday and go away)." Watch the funny reel here:

The hilarious post has amassed over two lakh likes and more than fourteen thousand likes on the photo-sharing application. Besides the thunderous response, many have happened to find the clip extremely relatable. A user wrote, “Summed up everyone’s emotions in this reel," another added, “Love the ‘could-not-care-less’ attitude of Mr. Monday" One more joined, “Haha, you are cool as a Minister. I love this." Meanwhile, a user wrote, “Ma’am you are brilliant," and another said, “Sure feels that way."

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri also stars Suniel Shetty in the lead role besides Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

