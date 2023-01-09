Snake or Banana? Viral Video of Yellow Ball Python Confuses Internet Users

Earth’s biodiversity is truly magnificent. There have been around 8.7 million species of plants and animals in existence, according to the National Geographical Society. Yet so far we have only managed to discover and identify 1.2 million species. Of those 1.2 million species, one is called the Ball Python. It looks pretty similar to a banana. Well, at least this one does. Similar yellow skin with brown patches. The clip was originally shared on YouTube, showing just how eerie their similarity was. Given that one is a fruit and the other a serpent, that was weird and impressive. The clip started with the coiled-up python next to a banana. Someone off-camera picks up the python and gives the camera a closer look at the snake. They then place it back down close to the fruit. Take a peek here:

Advertisement

Social media users found the snake beautiful. Some remarked that it looked pretty similar to the banana it was next to, calling it the “coolest morph". A user also mentioned that the snake looked pretty calm next to the banana. And indeed it was. Especially since it hardly reacted even upon being picked. “It’s hard to tell exactly what morph this ball python is but a pretty close match might be a Pastel Acid Pinstripe combo," wrote a YouTube user.

“Damn I thought that was two bananas for real at first. Super dope snake," another comment read.

A user wrote, “Gorgeous! At first, I thought it is a fake snake but when you picked him up, I just realized its a real snake. Amazing Snake!"

However, this is not the only unusual snake that had caught the attention of social media users. From the vault of innumerable wildlife videos, came a snake that showed a snake using its body movements to hypnotize its prey before attacking it. Forget camouflaging as a defence and attack mechanism, this snake had a pretty unusual method of surviving in the wilderness. The clip had gone viral showing what the Twitter user called a hog nose snake. The reptile was seen wiggling its body while keeping its head in a steady position, locked at the prey. The idea was to use its bodily designs to trap the prey in an illusion and then suddenly break the pattern of movement and attack. The snake, however, was not a hognose but an egg-eating snake.

Advertisement

What are some unusual species of snakes you have come across on social media?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here