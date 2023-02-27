International Women’s Day (March 8) is just around the corner and it’s the time when much of the people who are otherwise disinclined suddenly wake up to the issue of women’s rights. Taking a dig at brands habitually reaching out to her to participate in Women’s Day events at their workplaces, entrepreneur Shruti Chaturvedi has posted a video that has since gone viral. Shruti is the founder of India Action Project and the founder and editor of Chaaipani.

Shruti spoke about how the brands reaching out to her ask her to participate in Women’s Day events at their workplaces to inspire their women employees, but all at her own cost. “This Women’s Day, let’s exploit women with free labour [sic]," she wrote in a caption.

Shruti explained how she is well-aware of the marketing tactics involved in this process as she works in Public Relations herself. She ended the video by telling people that if they really want to celebrate Women’s Day, they should just let the women sleep in that day and not try to make promotional events and messages.

It’s common for social issues to turn into promotional events under capitalism. Nothing is exempt- recently, Valentine’s Day was milked to the limit by corporates. Rainbow capitalism is another such phenomenon where surface-level celebrations of queer people takes place without actually addressing any of their core concerns.

