'So Powerful': Angelina Jolie’s Old Speech on Domestic Violence and Child Abuse Goes Viral

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has received global recognition for her humanitarian work. Earlier, the actress delivered a powerful speech about domestic violence and child abuse. Now, the video of her speech is doing rounds on social media. Uploaded by Twitter user Lilies and Daisies, the video features Jolie talking about the two evils of the society. She gave this speech during her visit to Capitol, Washington D.C. With this, she urged senators to renew the Violence Against Women Act. “this speech by Angelina Jolie about domestic violence and child abuse is so powerful. and she and her children are among the millions of victims and survivors who had to suffer abuse in silence," read the caption of the video.

“Standing here at the centre of our nation’s power, I can only think of everyone who has been made to feel powerless by their abusers…by a system who failed to protect them," Jolie. She further adds that anyone who’s been in these painful situations will tell you just how far they feel from the “power concentrated here in this building—the power to pass laws that might have prevented their pain the first place."

Advertisement

Have a look at the video:

Since uploaded the video has garnered nearly 1 million views. “I admire Angelina’s consistent advocacy & her commitment to equal justice & protection-under-law for the disadvantaged!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “As a Black woman I’m sorry it was so refreshing to hear a WW speak about how bruises show up differently on Black and Brown women. In general it’s so frustrating when I see illnesses or rashes shown in medical diagrams and pictures but have to hunt how they show up on my skin."

Advertisement

Here are a few responses:

The actress was lauded by many for this powerful speech.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here