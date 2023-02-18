Home » BUZZ » 'Soan Papdi Moment'? Pakistan Ships Flood Relief Sent From Turkey Back to Quake-Hit Nation

'Soan Papdi Moment'? Pakistan Ships Flood Relief Sent From Turkey Back to Quake-Hit Nation

The Pakistan government sent back to earthquake-hit Turkey the same relief materials that Turkey had sent to Pakistan after it was ravaged by floods in 2022.

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 14:53 IST

Pakistan

Pakistan left red-faced after Turkey relief faux pas. (Representational photos: Reuters)
Pakistan left red-faced after Turkey relief faux pas. (Representational photos: Reuters)

The Pakistan government landed in soup after Turkish authorities discovered that the relief materials sent to them from Pakistan after the devastating earthquake were the same ones that they had sent to the South Asian country after it was ravaged by floods last year. People familiar with the matter told CNN-News18 that Pakistani authorities changed the box outside but forgot to change the boxes inside.

While the box outside read that the relief materials were being sent by Pakistan to aid Turkey in the aftermath of the earthquake, the boxes inside still carried the message that the material was sent by Turkey to Pakistan after the floods of June 2022.

People on Twitter have been mocking Pakistan over the faux pas, with many even dubbing it a ‘Soan Papdi moment’. The sweet dish is known to be packaged and repackaged as a gift during Diwali in India.

The consulate general raised the matter before the Pakistan External Affairs Ministry.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose initial plan to visit Turkey in the aftermath of the earthquake was postponed, went to the country on Friday and expressed “heartfelt condolences". PM Sharif and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari originally wanted to visit Turkey two days after the earthquake struck but were asked to postpone their visit as the government was busy with rescue and relief operations.

first published: February 18, 2023, 14:53 IST
last updated: February 18, 2023, 14:53 IST
