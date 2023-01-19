Social Distancing Among Trees: IFS Officer Shares Video To Explain 'Crown Shyness' in Plantations

On the internet, we frequently come across fascinating videos of woods and other natural settings that make us reflect on how seemingly straightforward things are frequently far more intricate than we realise. One such video that appeared on Twitter demonstrated how trees had maintained ‘social distance’ long before humans began to practise it. You must be wondering how is this possible. According to National Geographic, the phenomenon is known as “crown shyness," in which tree crowns do not touch one another, resulting in a canopy of trees with gaps between the top foliage that aids in resource sharing and tree health.

This video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Ramesh Pandey on his official Twitter handle and it showed the beautiful formation of the tree canopy with spaces in between that looked like trees were performing social distancing.

The caption that was shared with the video read, “Canopy of trees specially of same species don’t touch each other. It’s a kind of social distancing, called crown shyness." the video that was shared one day ago has received over 61,700 views and more than 2,500 views.

One user commented, “It’s really calming to just stare at the canopies dancing in the wind."

Another user pointed out, “Soothing and amazing view of canopies dancing."

One user who has several questions about the phenomenon wrote, “What could be the nature’s strategy here….small gap to let elements come in for surface plant bushes creepers ?….caring for other species I mean….survival of all not the fittest…."

Another user added, “That is a fantastic view Rameshji. Probably this is called in the human beings as Race/caste — system.

As per National Geographic, Francis “Jack" Putz, a biologist claims that the gaps may even protect trees from invasive lianas, woody vines that are common in temperate and tropical forests worldwide or shield the plants from disease-causing microbes and flightless insects that use canopies as conduits.

Why tree tops so often avoid contact is a mystery to scientists even today. When trees’ foliage overlapped, some researchers first investigated the theory that this resulted from a scarcity of light, which prevented plants from simply filling the voids between their canopies. Sparser foliage may also allow more sunshine to penetrate the forest floor, nourishing the plants and animals that live on the ground and sustain life.

