Social media is a double-edged sword that offers both benefits and drawbacks. While it is an effective tool for businesses to gain attention and build a following, it can also be a source of distraction and idleness for individuals. Nowadays, social media is ubiquitous and readily accessible, but some people choose to restrict their usage or avoid it altogether.

Recently, a social media strategist came across a man on a dating app who refused to use social media, citing its adverse effects on mental health. This sparked a lively discussion on Twitter, with some applauding the man’s decision and others poking fun at the stance and coming to the rescue of the woman.

Twitter user Mumtaz shared a screenshot of her conversation with a man on Bumble who said, “Nope, I’m not in social media at all". “I realised it very early that it isn’t healthy," he further added. In response, the woman, a social media strategist, commented, “This unhealthy thing is my rozi roti (bread and butter)". She then posted their exchange with the caption, “Generation gap", sparking a range of reactions from users.

Many Twitter users found humour in the situation and made lighthearted comments, some even teasing the man for being ‘unsocial’. One user sarcastically remarked, “It’s alright, fast food restaurant owner also isn’t in a healthy business but they’re accepted." Others praised the woman for her witty response, with one saying, “this is the most polite way I have seen someone say “bhakk idhar se nikal" lol". Another user commented, ““It isn’t healthy" was a smart comment though".

Many Twitter users sided with the man and praised his decision, with one writing, “Doesn’t necessarily have to be a generation gap. It’s just someone strong willed. I’ve realised that too, just not strong enough to quit completely lol." Another user mentioned, “Not defending the guy here but social media is a toxic place. There is a reason why you don’t find many sensible people here".

It appears that avoiding social media is a common trend on dating apps like Bumble, as several Twitter users shared their experiences. Some even warned the woman, saying, “guys who pretend this on dating apps are a biggggg red flag. They usually do this to hide their weird personalities. Any guy that says he’s not on social media but he’s on bumble/tinder is hiding something."

What is your take on this?

