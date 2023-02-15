Sociologist Salvatore Babones Impressed By Food Served in Rajdhani Express, Gives it 'Five Stars'

Indian trains serve all sorts of veg and non-veg food ranging from breakfast, lunch, tea, and snacks to a full-fledged dinner. They include everything in their meal - starting from soup to ending at ice cream. While most Indians have accepted the degraded standards of Indian trains, sociologist Salvatore Babones took to his official Twitter handle and lauded Indian railways for the service that they provide. With this, he praised the food available at ‘Rajdhani Express’. He shared images of the entire thaali which is served in the train.

Along with this, he also shared an image of himself with train staff. “This is 2nd Class food on India’s national railways? It tastes First Class to me! I’m very impressed, Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw. You should make Mr. Narendra Kumar your international brand ambassador. Five stars for the kitchen in the Rajdhani Express. — UPDATE: free ice cream!" read the caption.

Advertisement

Have a look at the viral post:

“I have always liked the food on the Rajdhani Express between New Delhi-Mumbai sector. Great train with great service/facilities. Next time I am in India, I definitely wish to travel with #VandeBharat Express between New Delhi to Varanasi," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Delighted to know you enjoyed the food. Cost of food is included in the ticket, so the ice cream wasn’t free . But more importantly, hope it was vanilla, which you have been wanting since you had the kulfi."

Meanwhile, earlier, a woman chose to speak against the bad quality of food that she was provided with during her recent journey. Netizens also agreed to this harsh reality that now felt more like a normal thing!

Twitter user, Bhumika, posted a picture of her half-eaten meal on a train which had dal, rice, sabzi, and rotis on the plate. In her caption, she pointed out the rail authorities and asked, “Have you ever tasted your own food (IRCTC Official)? Will you ever give such bad quality and taste to your own family and children?" Tagging it as “food for prisoners", Bhumika went on to highlight the increased fare prices which, nowhere, justify the quality of food being served on the trains. She further added, “This post is not targeting any IRCTC train staff. It’s not the food staff fault. They are just doing their job by delivering us IRCTC food. The food staff members came to refund our money and it wasn’t their fault."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here