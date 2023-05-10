'Some Innovations Don’t Make Sense': Harsh Goenka Is Not Impressed By These Band-Aids

RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka is a pro when it comes to sharing thought-provoking posts. The industrialist has always posted videos or photos that can inspire his followers. But his recent tweet is a bit different. It seems like Harsh Goenka was definitely unimpressed with one innovation and minced no words in expressing his opinion. Wondering what brought this on? It was a couple of band-aids that irked Goenka. These were no ordinary band-aids. In fact, they matched the skin tone of the person holding them. Don’t believe us? Scroll down and take a look yourself. The post has sparked a debate on Twitter regarding unnecessary inventions.

Harsh Goenka dropped a photo of band-aids matching different skin tones. The industrialist wrote, “Was matching skin tones really necessary…… some innovations don’t make sense!"

Many Twitter users were left baffled by the photo. Some called it a “lifestyle" product, while others questioned the need for skin-tone matching band-aids.

“Matching the skin tones is good for lipstick business but not necessary for band-aids!" a comment read.

Some guessed that the product might be marketed as a lifestyle item rather than a medical one.

A few people found the product “racist".

“Why would one do that? If you have got hurt, apply a band-aid and be done with it, rather than looking for matching skin tones. Weird," a user commented.

“Bandead" was what one individual called it.

Some were nostalgic about the cartoon-inspired band-aids they used as kids.

On the other hand, many individuals came out in defence of the product, claiming that it meant a lot to people of colour.

“Why should Band-Aids only come in “flesh" colour when skin tones are so diverse? It’s time to take a stand and demand bandages that match all shades of clumsiness!" an account wrote.

“Ya, matching the skin tone is necessary for perfect camouflage- ask us - our face compact should perfectly match our skin tone," another commented.

