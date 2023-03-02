Son Gifts His Desi Mom Weighing Scale to Track Calories But She Finds a Jugaad Use for it

Twitter user Abhishek Bansal gifted his mother a digital weighing scale for counting calories and regulating her diet accordingly. This happened before his work from home ended. These days, many people use this scale to weigh food and keep a check on their diet. However, this baniya mom had another apt usage of the same and it has has Twitter in splits. Taking to Twitter, the user shared how he bought his mom a small digital weighing scale for measuring portions to track calories accurately. After this, his office opened and he had to leave this city.

After six months on coming back home, Abhishek found his mom using the weighing scale for another purpose. Like every typical mother, Abhishek’s mom is using the scale to re-weigh the the vegetables that she has purchased. Not just this, but, she also create a ruckus if it’s even 10 gm less.

Here is the viral tweet:

With over 113.8K views, the tweet has left many in splits. “I did the same and now she doesn’t eat anything which is junk and keeps tracks of her calories everyday. The bad part is she doesn’t allow me to eat too," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Nobody does shows financial management skills better than baniya moms. My friend’s mom orders food & compares it on all apps, sometimes she calculates the cost of ingredients, & says “ye to ghar pe bann jayega araam se, no need to order".

One person wrote, “Baniya moms have been OG long before the internet discovered the word OG!"

Narrating her own experience, one Twitter user wrote, “Couple of years back, I bought a pair of running shoe for my father and told him the price as 1/4th of buying price. He called me couple of days later saying “beta, wo shoes maine double price me bech diye hai yahan, tu 5 pair aur bhej dena."

Many people on the blue bird app have also deemed it as ‘typical’ baniya mom behaviour and having a great laugh over the same.

