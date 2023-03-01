'Sonam And Deepika on KWK': Desi Twitter Names 'Major Historical Event Outside 9/11'

Koffee With Karan is a contentious show. Season 7 of this show saw various stars including Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amir Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and many more. The show has given several memes, and moments to laugh about. Now, a Twitter user was asked: “outside of 9/11, what’s a major historical event you lived through that you’ll never forget where you were when it happened?" And the answer is Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s episode from Koffee With Karan Season 3.

The episode was considered one of the most controversial episodes in the history of the show. Both the actresses were seen taking jibes at actor Ranbir Kapoor. Deepika Padukone made several comments about her ex-boyfriend with Sonam Kapoor. She was also asked what product should her ex Ranbir endorse to which she immediately replied: “Condom brand." Her comments caused a lot of damage as Ranbir’s parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor expressed their displeasure over her remark. Sonam Kapoor was also seen making fun of the actor.

Most people agree with the tweet.

“This episode was like watching a car crash. Absolute anarchy," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I don’t know how and why any clips from this kwk ep didn’t go viral need to watch it today and find something." Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor appeared on Season 7 of the show with her brother Arjun Kapoor and it would seem that Sonam has reprised her role as the resident ‘queen of sass’. The actor is known for dropping truth bombs unabashedly, and while sometimes her comments have been criticised, her candid nature has always been appreciated. This time around, she called Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra “Shiva No. 1", told Karan Johar how most of her clothes are borrowed and revealed that her brothers have slept with all of her friends.

