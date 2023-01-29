What is it that completes a movie? The directors and the team that envisions a story and the actors that make it happen. It’s the overall hard work and dedication that goes into making a film worth watching. Some of us would either watch a movie because of its unique storyline while others would look forward to it making their fan moment come true. But, sometimes the songs in a movie are so heartening that they enhance the viewers’ experiences in theatres. They are so perfect in terms of direction, acting, music, and everything that they remain etched in our hearts forever. So, what is that one song for you?

Twitter user, Pulkit Kochar sought suggestions from online users and wrote, “A song where actors, director, DOP, Musician, Singer, Lyricist - EVERY KILLED IT. TELL ME". Netizens soon started flocking into the comment section and listed out their favourites that included Chaiyya Chaiyya, Satrangi Re from Bombay, Agar Tum Saath Ho from Tamasha, Khwaja Mere Khwaja from Jodhaa Akbar, Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi from Meri Pyaari Bindu, Pardesi from Dev D, Hey Ya from Karthik Calling Karthik and so on. The playlist had songs that were deemed to be perfect in every sense by internet users.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nowadays, people engage in fun discussions online by sharing their own take on something that people are talking about in public. Recently, a Twitter thread explained why Gen Zers are one of the best photographers in today’s time because of their understanding of what a person wants from a picture. Besides, they are handy with electronic gadgets which make them to take advantage of creating perfect snaps of and for people. Thus, several posted about instances where Gen Z helped them get a beautiful picture to back the claims put by many on the micro-blogging site.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here