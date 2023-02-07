Sonu Nigam is one of the most iconic singers in Hindi cinema who is known for his versatile singing and melodious voice that keeps his songs alive for ages. But did you know that he once shared the stage with the late Pakistan Qawwal, Amjad Sabri? Yes, the duo performed live in Pakistan back in the 2000s and a short clip from the concert has now surfaced on social media. The renowned musicians gave a ‘pure gold’ performance and this clip is proof!

The old video showed Sonu Nigam singing ‘Tumse Milke Dil Ka Jo Haal’ from the 2004 Bollywood hit ‘Main Hoon Na’ on stage. He gave a live performance in Pakistan along with the most prominent Sufi and Qawwali singer, Amjad Sabri. Both of them beautifully rendered the Hindi track that truly touched the heartstrings of the audience.

Internet loved the duo’s performance that took them to the ‘Good old days’. “Waooo amazing," commented a user while another one called it, “GOLD".

Amjad Sabri, known as the master of Qawwali, spent his life singing the praises of Prophet Muhammad and continued a series-long tradition of musical veneration. Son of Ghulam Farid Sabri and nephew of Maqbool Ahmed Sabri of the Sabri brother’s band, he was known to be one of South Asia’s most popular Qawwali singers. He even appeared in Coke Studio and performed with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. His outstanding Qawwali “Aaj Rang Hai" came out to be his first and last appearance on the Pakistani television program. However, the proponent of the Sufi Muslim tradition was executed on June 22, 2016, with accusations of blaspheming the prophet.

